Monthly Horoscope: Here's What's Written In The Stars This October

Capricorn is the zodiac sign that rules governments, hierarchies, and the economy (to name a few things). From fluctuating financial markets to whistleblowers, shadowy Pluto's fingerprints will be all over these developments.

Then, on October 4, assertive Mars will join the sun in Libra, staying until November 19. Mars is in "detriment" in Libra, meaning it's in a weakened position. It makes sense: The god of war feels awkward marching through the zodiac sign that rules peace, love, and harmony. Can they settle their differences—as we attempt to settle ours? As above, so below.

October's tension is being driven by a force field of planets in "cardinal" signs—the zodiac signs that start every season. Cardinal energy is driven, leadership-oriented, and at times, entitled. It helps us take initiative but can cause us to be dictators or step on toes.