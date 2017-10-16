Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Come a little closer, why don't ya? Cuffing season gets a serious boost from the stars this week as planets pump up everyone's urge to merge. On Tuesday, October 17, messenger Mercury casts a seductive spell when he slinks into Scorpio until November 5. Lest we forget, words are not the only way to get a point across.

For the next few weeks, it's the pregnant pause, the flashing gaze, or the heat of body language that will speak volumes. Plus, a little mystery just makes everything more exciting—and with Mercury here, intensity is a plus. Despite Scorpio's rep as the zodiac's sexiest sign, there's no lust without the trust when a planet occupies this sultry domain. Be prepared to pass any loyalty tests with flying colors or you could wind up excommunicated from the VIP room.

Pro tip: Don't expect anyone to extend the benefit of the doubt. We'll have to show and prove and pledge our allegiance if we want the keys to the castle.