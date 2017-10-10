6 Things You Need To Know Today (October 10, 2017)

Ashley Graham took to Instagram to respond to comments on her latest workout video. Graham said, "After I post a workout video I get comments like…’You’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,’ ‘Don’t work out too hard, you’ll get skinny,’ ‘You still need your fat to be a model.'" But the stunner wants people to know that she, like many people, works out for reasons other than weight loss, including to "stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, [and] clear my head." (People)