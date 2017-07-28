If anyone accidentally stumbled into the Brooklyn Expo Center this Tuesday, they probably wondered what a composting company, a food bank, a produce spoiler alert machine, and a purveyor of cricket ice cream were doing tabling in the same room. The scene of the first inaugural Food Waste Fair, the self-proclaimed largest display of food waste solutions, was a varied one indeed.

Hosted by a nonprofit organization of New York City's Department of Sanitation, the event sought to shed light on the 80 billion pounds of food Americans throw away every year. NYC businesses alone throw away more than 1.3 billion pounds annually, a figure that continues to increase.