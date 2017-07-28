mindbodygreen

Close banner
Climate Change

An Insider Look Into The Leading Food Waste Solutions

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
An Insider Look Into The Leading Food Waste Solutions

Photo by Miachel Breton

July 28, 2017

If anyone accidentally stumbled into the Brooklyn Expo Center this Tuesday, they probably wondered what a composting company, a food bank, a produce spoiler alert machine, and a purveyor of cricket ice cream were doing tabling in the same room. The scene of the first inaugural Food Waste Fair, the self-proclaimed largest display of food waste solutions, was a varied one indeed.

Hosted by a nonprofit organization of New York City's Department of Sanitation, the event sought to shed light on the 80 billion pounds of food Americans throw away every year. NYC businesses alone throw away more than 1.3 billion pounds annually, a figure that continues to increase.

The big business of food waste.

An Insider Look Into The Leading Food Waste Solutions

Photo: Foodprint Group

The good news is that the massive problem seems to be evoking equally sizable innovations across sectors. Companies like LeanPath, a scale-like technology that measures and tracks scraps and is helping IKEA cut down on its food waste by 50 percent by 2020, and consulting services like Foodprint Group, which is currently strategizing how food mecca Eataly can produce less waste while remaining cost efficient, are getting the word out that less food wasted means less money wasted, too.

An Insider Look Into The Leading Food Waste Solutions

Photo: Miachel Breton

The people roaming this room weren't all hippies who jump into Dumpsters in their free time (though, that actually is an increasingly popular method of measuring wasted food). They were businessmen, restaurateurs, and engineers looking to get involved with the next big idea. And how exciting it is that this big idea will help the planet out, too?

Article continues below

It starts in our kitchens.

While large-scale operations are driving exciting new food waste reform, individuals still play a role. To cut down on the $640 the average household throws out in food a year, we need to first reconsider what we think of as "food" and "waste" in the first place.

An Insider Look Into The Leading Food Waste Solutions

Photo: Miachel Breton

"It's helpful to think about the true cost of food, which includes the price of growing, transporting, and selling it," says Eva Goulbourne, the director of business programs at ReFED, a nonprofit that takes a data-driven approach to the food-waste crisis. Blue Hill VP of culinary affairs Adam Kaye says that this more holistic perspective can shape the way you cook. "I have a responsibility as a chef to look at the whole continuum of food and see how to create less waste."

An Insider Look Into The Leading Food Waste Solutions

Photo: Miachel Breton

And if all else fails, just think about it from a dollars-and-cents perspective. "There's a significant amount of financial waste, and I see people become interested from a purely financial standpoint," says Ron Gonen, co-founder of Closed Loop Partners.

Miachel Breton contributed reporting to this story.

If you want to start a food waste revolution in your own kitchen, check out this waste-reducing shopping list and these seven delicious ways to turn your food scraps into gold.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Change-Makers

7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak

Kelly Gonsalves
7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak
Off-the-Grid

What #VanLife Looks Like For A Family Of 5 During Quarantine Times

Jenn Edden
What #VanLife Looks Like For A Family Of 5 During Quarantine Times
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/nyc-food-waste-fair-takeaways

Your article and new folder have been saved!