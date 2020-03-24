Water Chestnuts Are Actually Nutritious: RDs Share How To Eat Them

Despite the misleading name, water chestnuts are not nuts at all. They’re actually an aquatic root vegetable grown underground in freshwater marshes.

“They’re surprisingly nutritious for something that we usually think of as just a way to add some crunch,” Cording told mbg. “You’ll get about 100 calories and three grams of fiber per serving as well as 17% of your daily needs for potassium and manganese.”

According to Cannon, “they’re also a good source of the essential nutrients vitamin B6, potassium, copper, and even protein.” That’s a whole lot of nutrients—but how do we incorporate them into our diet?