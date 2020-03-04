Ultimately, with nutrition, we really just want to know what is true; we want to understand. We expect you do, too, and using science and sense, we attempt here to tell it like it is, and we tell you how we know how it is. And when we aren’t sure, we tell you that; not everything is known.

Both science and sense leave room for doubt, and often require it. But beyond the shadow of all doubt, and resting securely on a foundation of both science and sense, is a sufficient understanding of how to eat to massively reduce your risk of chronic disease. We have, and can give you, the understanding necessary to add years to your life and life to your years, and to help save our existence on this planet.

No, we don’t know everything. But we know enough. Science, through the filter of sense, reveals more than enough reliable truth about how to eat to do a literal world of good.