Alternative milks have seemingly taken over the supermarket, with a new plant-based version popping up every season (walnut milk, banana milk; you name it). But plant-based milk's reign over the grocery aisle is also starting to conquer skin care—and for good reason.

Just as how you might look to vegan milk alternatives to fight allergies or shift toward a more sustainable lifestyle, beauty manufacturers are ditching the dairy in favor of these plant-based formulations. The main reason? In addition to providing a more sustainable formula, these nut milks also offer lactic acid bacteria (similar to their dairy counterparts).

In case you need a mini refresher on lactic acid, this type of alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) is typically found in milk products and provides a super-gentle exfoliation for the skin. It exfoliates by breaking down the bonds that hold skin cells together and increasing cell turnover, but it also has the ability to improve your skin's moisture barrier—that's what makes it so special for sensitive skin. It's perfect if you want to rid your pores of dead skin cells and debris while locking in moisture at the same time.

And although you might think that nondairy alternatives couldn't contain lactic acid, the fermentation of plant-based milk actually uses some lactic acid bacteria in the process.

"Naturally fermented plant-based milk alternatives use lactic acid bacteria and other bacterial cultures to improve the texture and taste of these products," board-certified dermatologist Ellen Marmur, M.D., reveals. So, depending on the fermentation process, you can still have a vegan-approved product that also boasts those lactic acid benefits.

In addition to their lactic acid content, these plant-based milks also have incredible hydrating properties. Just as vegan milks can make creamy clouds in your coffee, these formulas have a similarly calming effect on the skin.

"These milks help moisturize, hydrate, soothe, and condition the skin," adds cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson, founder and CEO of BeautyStat Cosmetics.