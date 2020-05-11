Your May 2020 Numerology Forecast Calls For Some Major Transformation

This is a big month of releasing and reexamining what it is that we no longer need. Old patterns, wounds, and hurts may come to the surface this month. While endings can be painful, not all of them are! This month offers us an opportunity to step into a new paradigm that is more in alignment with our soul's highest evolution.

The 9 also represents the humanitarian, making this month a powerful time to give back to the world around you. How are you giving back? What positive changes are you making for yourself and others? How are you showing and giving love to those around you and yourself? How can you be of service right now?

The world, more than ever, needs us to step into our most authentic expression in order to come together as a collective. Together we are able to make positive shifts and the changes necessary to overcome our collective struggles.

As this is a month 9 within a universal year 4, endings may play out in regards to the structures and foundations we have built our society upon. The 4 is a challenging number that can sometimes bring us to our knees. Though it may feel painful, it is all in service to our higher good. Right now is an opportunity to build a world in which we can all thrive.

Were the structures we built our world on supportive and inclusive of all? Was that the world we really envisioned for ourselves? What changes must we make so that every person has the opportunity to live a life of peace and prosperity? These are the questions to reflect upon this year and, specifically, this month.