A Functional Medicine Expert's Top Strategy For Calming Inflammation & Food Cravings

Most of the health problems plaguing our modern world have one thing in common: inflammation. Heart disease, autoimmune conditions, arthritis, diabetes, cancer, digestive problems, anxiety, depression, brain fog, and hormonal problems can all be traced back to the inflammatory response—in one way or another. And as a functional medicine doctor, I see the impact inflammation has on the health of people around the world every single day.

In the past, I've shared my favorite foods, elixirs, mind tricks, and science-based tools to balance out inflammation, and now I want to share with you another powerful tool to drive inflammation levels down. I personally use this tool on a weekly basis and have seen it work for countless patients. That tool is intermittent fasting (IF), and it has the health blogosphere all abuzz. Here's what you need to know.