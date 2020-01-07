The One Daily Habit That’s Restored My Energy & Brought Back My Youthful Skin*

As a doctor, mother, wife, writer, speaker, and yogi, I wish I had about 25 percent more energy to do everything I want to accomplish in a day.

But there are days when I can almost feel any energy I have drain from my body. And then I look at my three-year-old daughter, racing into my room at 6:20 a.m., and I wonder, how does she have so much energy? What does she have that I don’t have?

Well, science points to a pretty surprising and specific answer to that question: NAD.

NAD (often written NAD+) is short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, and it’s a helper molecule that is present in every single cell of your body. You’ve probably heard of it from your high school biology class, but essentially NAD is required for your cells to make energy so your body can function and do everything that it’s supposed to do. It’s not just about running and jumping—energy is necessary for us to carry out our most basic functions, so without energy production, we cannot go on.

As we age, NAD levels dramatically decline. We lose up to 50 percent of our NAD between the ages of 40 and 60, and even before that, things like stress and sun exposure can cause our stores to deplete.