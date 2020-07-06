An Innovative Skin Care Supplement Experts Recommend For Your 40s

See, there's one very important thing you need to pay attention when you reach this new decade: nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD). NAD is a coenzyme found in all living cells, and it plays a vital role in energy metabolism and maintaining proper cell functioning. Levels of NAD also happen to decline significantly as we get older, and these declining levels apparently drive the aging process. This drop hits around the start of this decade, research shows.

However, you can help support NAD levels in the body. And one of the most innovative and promising ways to do that is through nicotinamide riboside (NR), a newly discovered form of vitamin B3. Studies have shown that taking NR can enhance NAD in the body, promoting healthy aging and longevity, and is, in fact, one of the most efficient ways to do so.*

As functional medicine pioneer Robert Rountree, M.D., tells mbg, "If you raise NAD, you basically promote a vital, healthy aging process, which is a huge thing. I think nicotinamide riboside is an incredibly promising compound that most people haven't heard about."*

But mindbodygreen's nr+ doesn't stop there. It also includes a plethora of other good-for-aging-skin ingredients. Notably, there's the antioxidant astaxanthin—a powerful free-radical fighter that can help skin manage oxidative stress as well as the effects of photodamage (read: too much time spent in the sun in your youth).*

There's also phytoceramides, or plant-derived ceramides. Ceramides serve as a vital part of your skin barrier function: They are the first line of defense against harmful environmental aggressors, protecting your skin from damage. "They are special lipids in the outer layer of the skin, used to protect the skin and keep moisture in," says Rountree. "Research shows that when you take these things by mouth—and you don't need many milligrams of them—your body actually incorporates them into the skin."