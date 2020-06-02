Don’t Take Our Word For It: 8 Honest Reviews From Real mbg nr+ Users
Our first supplement has certainly garnered a lot of attention since launching at the end of last year. mindbodgygreen's nr+ is an innovative product that combines the hero nicotinamide riboside (NR) with astaxanthin, rhodiola, and phytoceramides. Each ingredient specifically added to optimize your body and skin's health and longevity.* The result is a formula that you can be confident will help you look and feel your best long term.*
nr+
Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula.*
Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is a newly discovered form of vitamin B3 that converts into nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) in the body.* NAD+ is a coenzyme found in all living cells, and it plays a vital role in energy metabolism and maintaining proper cell functioning. Levels of NAD+ also happen to decline significantly as we get older, and these declining levels apparently drive the aging process. By taking NR, you can promote your body's natural levels of NAD+.* This healthy aging ingredient is then enhanced with the potent antioxidant astaxanthin, the adaptogen rhodiola, and hydration-supporting phytoceramides.*
Clearly, it's a powerhouse product that covers a lot of ground, and people took note. Here, eight real users on why they recommend the supplement.
1. "I have been using it for 6 weeks now and have noticed a HUGE difference."*
"Fountain of youth, found! nr+ is truly amazing. I have been using it for 6 weeks now and have noticed a HUGE difference. I am 30 (almost 31) years old, but have been tanning for years, and had acne in my young adult years. Those signs have pretty much been reversed. This is a wonderful supplement that truly works. Highly recommend."* — Jenna H.
2. "I am noticing a difference especially in pictures."*
"Now that I have been using it for two months, I am noticing a difference especially in pictures. My skin appears to glow more. I didn't realize until I looked at newly pictures of me. I attribute this to NR+. Yes, I am loving it!"* — Gina M.
3. "My skin is more hydrated."*
"I have more energy and my skin does look better! Perfect? No, better? Yes! There are subtle changes. I have noticed my skin is more hydrated and my nails are growing like crazy."* —Brittany W.
4. "I am using as a preventative measure."*
"I have only been using nr+ for about a month but so far so good! I am only 24 so I don't necessarily have major signs of aging yet—I am using as more of a preventative measure. However, I have been using the nr+ paired with the probiotic+ and my skin has definitely been seeing less breakouts than usual. This stuff paired with a good skin care routine and healthy eating and my skin is looking a lot better than it has in a long time."* — Alyssa R.
5. "I will continue to use it faithfully."
"I had been reading about NR supplements for a couple of years. One month in, my energy is improving. nr+ was the only additional supplement to my daily regiment. I will continue to use it faithfully."* — Veronica C.
6. "No more crepey 60 year old skin."*
"After one bottle I can see a big improvement in the level of moisture and elasticity on my arms and hands. No more crepey 60 year old skin. Not seeing a change in my face. I have just received my 2nd bottle and I am very hopeful for continued improvement both inside and out."* — Deb J.
7. "The results are astonishing."*
"My husband has been taking two capsules a day with meals for about 6 weeks. The results are astonishing. The broken capillaries on his face are diminished & he clearly has more overall energy. Thank You, Thank You, Thank You!"* — Linda P.
8. "I'm very pleased with the changes."*
"I'm very pleased with the changes I've seen after using nr+ for three months. The laugh lines around my eyes are significantly smoothed and I see a general improvement in my overall complexion. I love this product!"* — Lori C.