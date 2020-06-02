mindbodygreen

Don’t Take Our Word For It: 8 Honest Reviews From Real mbg nr+ Users

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
This Supplement Gives You Energy & Glowing Skin, mbg Users Tell Us

June 2, 2020 — 0:24 AM

Our first supplement has certainly garnered a lot of attention since launching at the end of last year. mindbodgygreen's nr+ is an innovative product that combines the hero nicotinamide riboside (NR) with astaxanthin, rhodiola, and phytoceramides. Each ingredient specifically added to optimize your body and skin's health and longevity.* The result is a formula that you can be confident will help you look and feel your best long term.*

Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is a newly discovered form of vitamin B3 that converts into nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) in the body.* NAD+ is a coenzyme found in all living cells, and it plays a vital role in energy metabolism and maintaining proper cell functioning. Levels of NAD+ also happen to decline significantly as we get older, and these declining levels apparently drive the aging process. By taking NR, you can promote your body's natural levels of NAD+.* This healthy aging ingredient is then enhanced with the potent antioxidant astaxanthin, the adaptogen rhodiola, and hydration-supporting phytoceramides.*

Clearly, it's a powerhouse product that covers a lot of ground, and people took note. Here, eight real users on why they recommend the supplement.

1. "I have been using it for 6 weeks now and have noticed a HUGE difference."*

"Fountain of youth, found! nr+ is truly amazing. I have been using it for 6 weeks now and have noticed a HUGE difference. I am 30 (almost 31) years old, but have been tanning for years, and had acne in my young adult years. Those signs have pretty much been reversed. This is a wonderful supplement that truly works. Highly recommend."* — Jenna H.

2. "I am noticing a difference especially in pictures."*

"Now that I have been using it for two months, I am noticing a difference especially in pictures. My skin appears to glow more. I didn't realize until I looked at newly pictures of me. I attribute this to NR+. Yes, I am loving it!"* — Gina M.

3. "My skin is more hydrated."*

"I have more energy and my skin does look better! Perfect? No, better? Yes! There are subtle changes. I have noticed my skin is more hydrated and my nails are growing like crazy."* —Brittany W.

4. "I am using as a preventative measure."*

"I have only been using nr+ for about a month but so far so good! I am only 24 so I don't necessarily have major signs of aging yet—I am using as more of a preventative measure. However, I have been using the nr+ paired with the probiotic+ and my skin has definitely been seeing less breakouts than usual. This stuff paired with a good skin care routine and healthy eating and my skin is looking a lot better than it has in a long time."* — Alyssa R.

5. "I will continue to use it faithfully."

"I had been reading about NR supplements for a couple of years. One month in, my energy is improving. nr+ was the only additional supplement to my daily regiment. I will continue to use it faithfully."* — Veronica C.

6. "No more crepey 60 year old skin."*

"After one bottle I can see a big improvement in the level of moisture and elasticity on my arms and hands. No more crepey 60 year old skin. Not seeing a change in my face. I have just received my 2nd bottle and I am very hopeful for continued improvement both inside and out."* — Deb J.

7. "The results are astonishing."*

"My husband has been taking two capsules a day with meals for about 6 weeks. The results are astonishing. The broken capillaries on his face are diminished & he clearly has more overall energy. Thank You, Thank You, Thank You!"* — Linda P.

8. "I'm very pleased with the changes."*

"I'm very pleased with the changes I've seen after using nr+ for three months. The laugh lines around my eyes are significantly smoothed and I see a general improvement in my overall complexion. I love this product!"* — Lori C.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

