Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is a newly discovered form of vitamin B3 that converts into nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) in the body.* NAD+ is a coenzyme found in all living cells, and it plays a vital role in energy metabolism and maintaining proper cell functioning. Levels of NAD+ also happen to decline significantly as we get older, and these declining levels apparently drive the aging process. By taking NR, you can promote your body's natural levels of NAD+.* This healthy aging ingredient is then enhanced with the potent antioxidant astaxanthin, the adaptogen rhodiola, and hydration-supporting phytoceramides.*

Clearly, it's a powerhouse product that covers a lot of ground, and people took note. Here, eight real users on why they recommend the supplement.