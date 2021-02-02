When you take NR, your body converts it into nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a coenzyme that exists in all cells and factors into energy metabolism and your ability to maintain proper cell functioning. NAD+ also plays a vital role in your energy levels: NAD+ is what fuels your mitochondria, which in turn fuels your body by creating energy. This, researchers think, is how the supplement aids in recovery: by supporting cell rejuvenation, thereby helping your body recover and rebuild between workouts. The current animal studies show that NR can enhance muscle performance, implying that NAD+ is a critical component of strength and endurance.*

The second way this supplement helps is through the antioxidant astaxanthin, which neutralizes oxidative stress in the body.* Oxidative stress is essentially a proliferation of free radicals, and wreaks havoc on the body—from brain health to skin to cardiovascular function. The antioxidant helps stop this from happening in the first place, thereby helping the body long term.

In fact, in one study researchers gave patients the supplement for several months, and after the researchers measured oxidative stress markers in their blood, as well as how far they could walk for six minutes. The result: Their oxidative stress markers had been well managed, associated with supported cardiac performance.* What's more, researchers found enhanced exercise tolerance as well (meaning, they were able to walk farther in those six minutes).*