November is Healthy Skin Month. Here at mbg we are regularly talking about how the focus should first and foremost be on healthy skin—versus talking about skin as if it’s purely a means for aesthetics. This shift in focus means we don’t talk about anti-aging, we talk about healthy aging. We don’t don’t talk about “fighting” acne, we talk about tending to breakouts and soothing inflammation. We make a point to avoid recommending harsh products and treatments, instead suggesting that your skin can look its best if you just treat it carefully and intelligently. We don’t talk about changing skin—we talk about transforming it.

These are small shifts, but they add up to something bigger: The way you think about your skin affects the way you treat it. When you stop thinking about your skin care in terms of attacking wrinkles, breakouts, dark spots, and so on, you start to think about how you can mend these things instead.

Your skin is not the enemy. Your skin is you.

So when we started to think about healthy skin, and how we put this mindset into practice everyday, we came up with these principles. We hope you adopt them, too.