8 Things You Need To Know Today (November 27, 2017)

Scientists are just beginning to understand why and how our brains hold on to some memories and erase others, particularly in the context of olfactory-induced memories. After isolating the protein associated with memory formation, scientists concluded, "The idea is, constantly as we learn information, there is a slow process that whittles away memories, and it continues whittling them away unless another part of the brain signals the memory is important and overrides it," Davis said. While more research is clearly needed, these findings could have important effects on the fields of aging and neurodegenerative diseases. (Medical Xpress)