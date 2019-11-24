mindbodygreen

This Just In: Your Thanksgiving Week Horoscope Is Mighty Tasty

The AstroTwins
By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Weekly Horoscope for November 2019

Image by mbg Creative x JGalione / iStock

November 24, 2019
Today, the AstroTwins are breaking down the transits in store for Thanksgiving week.﻿

Relationship goals come into sharper focus this Monday, as amorous Venus shifts into structured Capricorn.

What's next for your love life? This is a powerful time for aligning shared futures—or if you're single, for finding someone who wants to engage in co-creating something meaningful together. Until December 20, matters of the heart could get serious...but they don't have to be as serious as a heart attack! Be thankful that playful, seductive Venus likes to keep the mood light. Defining nebulous relationships could be a fun game of "You show me your bucket list; I'll show you mine!" Or if you're the type who doesn't even think about bucket lists, well, maybe it's time to let yourself dream. With driven Capricorn ruling romance for the next few weeks, couples could achieve something memorable—and profitable—as a pair. No apologies for being attracted to status now. If you're looking to "date up," 'tis the season for strategic mistletoe placement.

Make a point of reaching across "borders" this Tuesday, as the year's only new moon in Sagittarius sets the stage for multicultural mingling.

Even if it feels awkward to bridge the perceived divide, carpe diem. If you already have unity in your community, draw new people into the fold who might not be as experienced with these "one love" vibes. This lunar liftoff could get travel plans in motion. Book tickets to a new corner of the world. You don't have to hop a plane immediately. The manifesting period lasts until the Sagittarius FULL moon on June 5, 2020. The spirit of transparency is in the air, so if you need to have an honest chat with someone before the holiday weekend gatherings, hash it out on Tuesday so you don't have to bring the drama to the dinner table.

On Wednesday, dreamy and inspirational Neptune snaps out of retrograde mode and powers forward through Pisces, its native sign.

Neptune's retrograde started on June 21, which may have temporarily stalled artistic missions. But this backspin also pushed for soulful deep dives and lots of visionary exploration. As the planet of cathartic creativity corrects course, you may feel confident moving ahead on a project or promoting work you've been quietly developing since June. Neptune in Pisces is no light affair—and certainly not during a retrograde! If the past five months pulled you into an introspective journey through your shadow, we wouldn't be surprised. After Wednesday, it will be easier to parse through the feelings and figure out where proper boundaries lie. Is it time for forgiveness? Neptune's U-turn could prompt you to extend an olive branch, just in time for the official beginning of the holiday season.

Planets in Capricorn can help us opt for quality over quantity this Thursday and Friday.

Thursday is Thanksgiving, and whether you're celebrating, ignoring, or boycotting (or something else altogether), you may be gathering with family. A cluster of planets gathers in Capricorn on both Thursday and Black Friday, which includes the emotionally driven moon, luxury-loving Venus, conventional Saturn, and transformational Pluto. If you're feasting or shopping, think gourmet and high-end. But thankfully, planets in Capricorn can help us opt for quality over quantity. Instead of scooping up every doorbuster deal that pops up in your Instagram feed, make a list of a couple of "investment" items you'd like to buy and nab them on sale. With both Saturn and Pluto weighing in, some old traditions may be ready for an update. Try a vegan twist on a family recipe or share the REAL history of Thanksgiving versus the legendary one.

