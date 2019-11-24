This Just In: Your Thanksgiving Week Horoscope Is Mighty Tasty

What's next for your love life? This is a powerful time for aligning shared futures—or if you're single, for finding someone who wants to engage in co-creating something meaningful together. Until December 20, matters of the heart could get serious...but they don't have to be as serious as a heart attack! Be thankful that playful, seductive Venus likes to keep the mood light. Defining nebulous relationships could be a fun game of "You show me your bucket list; I'll show you mine!" Or if you're the type who doesn't even think about bucket lists, well, maybe it's time to let yourself dream. With driven Capricorn ruling romance for the next few weeks, couples could achieve something memorable—and profitable—as a pair. No apologies for being attracted to status now. If you're looking to "date up," 'tis the season for strategic mistletoe placement.