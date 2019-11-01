November's Astrological Forecast Is In & There's Some Shadiness In Store

That comes courtesy of communication planet Mercury, which is retrograde in Scorpio until November 20, a signal-scrambling cycle that started on Halloween. The cosmic trickster will treat us to his usual shenanigans—technology breakdowns! Misunderstandings! Travel mayhem!—while adding Scorpio-fueled suspicion and shady behavior into the mix.

It will be hard to know who can be trusted for the first three weeks of the month. And we can continue to expect more "Did they really?" jaw-dropping headlines as leaks and reports fill the news cycle. Mercury rules information, and during this retrograde, hidden intel could emerge. Whistleblowers of the world, unite?