7 Things You Need To Know Today (November 13, 2017)

According to a new study out of Penn State University, mushrooms have large amounts of the antioxidants ergothioneine and glutathione, both of which have anti-aging properties. "What we found is that, without a doubt, mushrooms are highest dietary source of these two antioxidants taken together, and that some types are really packed with both of them," said Robert Beelman, a professor of food science and director of the Penn State Center for Plant and Mushroom Products for Health. (Penn State News)