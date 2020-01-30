mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Novak Djokovic Attributes Australian Open Success To A Plant-Based Diet

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

Image by Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

January 30, 2020 — 2:04 AM

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is serving up aces—on and off the court. His recent success in the Australian open has been no surprise, but we were pleased to hear what he credits his success with: a plant-based diet.

Djokovic has been avoiding meat and animal products in his diet for over four years, and he claims that it helps support his athletic performance. After his most recent win in the third round of the tournament, he opened up in a press conference about this part of his life. When speaking about his diet, he noted that it boosts his recovery time, increases his strength, and helps build up his muscles. "I'm not a weightlifter, of course, but I do have an optimal balance between the strength and power and speed," he says. 

The physical and health benefits aren't the only reason Djokovic chose to go plant-based, however. "It's a lifestyle—more than just a diet because you have ethical reasons as well," he says. Djokovic cites animal cruelty and climate change as other reasons contributing to his practice of the diet. 

Djokovic was a producer on the recent documentary Game Changers, which explores the benefits of plant-based eating all around the world. As a producer, Djokovic joined other celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, and James Cameron. On the decision to be a part of this project, he says, "I was definitely very happy to be a part of a very impressive group of people. From sport, the movie industry, different fields of life, very successful people who are eating plant-based, being healthy, happy, and successful in what they do. This is what it is all about."

The tennis star looks to the future, anticipating that more sports players will adopt the diet as well. "It is something I'm really proud of," he says. "Hopefully that community grows even more; hopefully I can inspire other athletes that it is possible to be plant-based." We hope so, too!

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Christina Coughlin
Christina Coughlin mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Pass The Miso: New Study Finds A Good Reason To Eat More Fermented Soy

Sarah Regan
Pass The Miso: New Study Finds A Good Reason To Eat More Fermented Soy
Functional Food

What Is Kombucha & How Does Fermented Tea Improve Your Gut?

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
What Is Kombucha & How Does Fermented Tea Improve Your Gut?
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

Dry Skin? Here Are 10 Science-Backed Supplements For Hydrated Skin

Korin Miller
Dry Skin? Here Are 10 Science-Backed Supplements For Hydrated Skin
Personal Growth

Have Decision Paralysis? Here's How To Make The Best Choices Using Mindfulness

Shauna Shapiro, Ph.D.
Have Decision Paralysis? Here's How To Make The Best Choices Using Mindfulness
Mental Health

Unhealthy Relationships Double Depression & Anxiety Risks, Study Finds

Abby Moore
Unhealthy Relationships Double Depression & Anxiety Risks, Study Finds
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Flower Elixirs & Feng Shui Tips For Every Chinese Zodiac Animal

Anjie Cho
Flower Elixirs & Feng Shui Tips For Every Chinese Zodiac Animal
Personal Growth

Do You Worry About Being Liked? This Is How It Affects You At Work

Eliza Sullivan
Do You Worry About Being Liked? This Is How It Affects You At Work
Women's Health

What Is Our Infradian Rhythm? We Break Down The New Health Buzzword

Jamie Schneider
What Is Our Infradian Rhythm? We Break Down The New Health Buzzword
Beauty

Hibiscus As Skin Care? This Tea Is So Much More Than A Tasty Drink

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Hibiscus As Skin Care? This Tea Is So Much More Than A Tasty Drink
Beauty

Dehydrated vs. Dry Skin: Yes, They're Different & Here's What You Need To Know

Jamie Schneider
Dehydrated vs. Dry Skin: Yes, They're Different & Here's What You Need To Know
Spirituality

How Healing The Solar Plexus Chakra Could Lead To Radical Self-Acceptance

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
How Healing The Solar Plexus Chakra Could Lead To Radical Self-Acceptance
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/novak-djokovic-attributes-tennis-success-to-diet

Your article and new folder have been saved!