Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Makeup Remover & Cleanser

All right, after a very fun night, it's time to get everything off. Nothing better than gentle, micellar water. This will cut through makeup and face paint (be warned, it may take a few more passes than normal). This way, however, you know you got everything out of your pores. Plus, you can get this bottle in travel size—perfect for those who don't regularly wear makeup but need a bit of extra help every now and then.

Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Makeup Remover & Cleanser, Garnier SkinActive ($6.59)



