I often say there are no true rules in skin care: That with every piece of advice, comes an exception. And I believe that—but I also believe that there are some pieces of tried-and-true tips that for the most part, are good for us all. Because while we’re all different and have different needs, our skin is an organ—and therefore has some general guidelines of care that we’d all benefit from following.

Here, three pieces of advice that derms recommend for just about anyone.