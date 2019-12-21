You can optimize your metabolism through movement, and it's all about transforming your mindset about the definition of movement. Yes, your body burns calories when you exercise. But you actually burn an overwhelming number of your total daily calories when you're not exercising at all in non-exercise activity thermogenesis, or NEAT.

In fact, research has shown that the number of calories NEAT burns can range from about 15% to as much as 50% or more of your daily energy expenditure, even if you don't presently exercise. When you focus on movement all day long—and not just that moment in the gym or during a workout—you're removing as many instances of inactivity from your day as possible.

Optimizing your metabolism can mean tweaking how you already move, stand, and sit throughout your day. You can take advantage of NEAT to burn even more calories and increase your opportunity to optimize metabolism.

Here are some quick switches that can optimize your metabolism with everyday movements or even when you are traveling: