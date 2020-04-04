First found in “The Yoga Sutras of Patanjali,” the niyamas are one of the eight limbs of yoga—if you think of yoga as a tree, the niyamas are one of the eight “branches” towards enlightenment and total awareness. There are five niyamas, and they all act as a sort of moral code, as they teach us how we should treat ourselves as yogis to become more self-actualized beings.

If you want to incorporate the niyamas into your own yoga practice—and in your life off the mat—here’s everything you need to know to get started.