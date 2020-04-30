If you’ve been experiencing vivid dreams or simply recalling your dreams more than normal lately, you’re not alone. Since people have been quarantined at home, the phenomenon of “pandemic dreams,” is starting to spread.

One study speculates, dreams may be a way for people to process their daily experiences. “It is thought that meaningful experiences—particularly those that are threatening—are at the forefront of dream material,” the study writes.

"The amount of change, stress, and even anxiety that people are experiencing right now is certainly enough to carry over into sleep," holistic psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., C.N.S. says. Weird dreams are one thing, but if you're having quarantine nightmares, there may be a few things we can do to stop them: