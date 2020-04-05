Nicotinamide riboside (often called NR for short) is a newly discovered form of vitamin B3. Researchers discovered that our bodies can convert NR into nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a molecule that lives in your cells and helps with healthy aging, explains Taylor. As you get older, NAD+ declines significantly, and that drives the aging process.

“NAD+ is a really important molecule,” says Wally Taylor, M.D., a functional medicine physician at Texas Integrative Medicine. “It’s extremely important for the mitochondria in your cells to make energy.” Consequently, NR is “critical” because it’s “critical for NAD+,” Taylor explains. And it’s actually pretty easy for your body to make NAD+ out of NR, Taylor says—NR a natural precursor of NAD and can be directly converted in the body—you just need to have NR first and the ability to convert,.

There is a “little bit” of NR in certain foods, like dairy and beef liver, but it’s not a significant amount, says Taylor. Instead, most people get NR through supplements. NR has been shown in research to be highly effective at promoting and managing healthy levels of NAD+ in the body.* In fact, "nicotinamide riboside is the most efficient supplement for supporting NAD+ levels," says integrative physician Robert Rountree, M.D.*