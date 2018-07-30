5 Things You Need To Know (July 30, 2018)

The Toxoplasma gondii parasite is one of the most common parasitic infections in humans—affecting more than 2 billion people worldwide—and it's spread by cats. The mind-altering bug is shown to have adaptive effects for felines, making mice less afraid of them (and, one would assume, easier to hunt). For humans, though, the infection can lead to increased risk-taking, and habits that generally make humans act more out of impulse. So the next time you're feeling ballsy, you might want to thank your at. (CNN)