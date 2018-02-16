California Could Be Facing A Drought Yet Again. Here's What You Need To Know

The year is off to a hot, dry start across California, sparking suspicion that the state is in for yet another extreme drought.

Over the past six months, downtown Los Angeles has received only 1.96 inches of rain (compared to an average of 8.54 inches), and San Francisco only 3.4 inches. These dry conditions have some experts wondering if last year's wet conditions were just a short reprieve in the infamous, multiyear drought that started in 2011.

"That wet winter we saw last year could have been one wet winter in a 10- to 12-year drought period. We have to be very cautious about our water use," Heather Cooley, water program director at the Pacific Institute, tells the Mercury News.

The effects of low precipitation levels can be felt throughout the state. Up north in the Sierras, a lack of snowfall has forced some ski resorts to contemplate closing up shop. As of last week, snowpack accumulations were 21 percent of their average levels. In California's Central Valley—an agricultural mecca—farmers are being forced to cut corners when it comes to maintaining some of Americans' favorite water-intensive crops like almonds, pistachios, and, yes, avocados. By overpumping and drilling deeper wells, they're threatening the water supplies and exposing their tap to pesticides and other toxins. According to BuzzFeed reports, residents are told their water may contain known carcinogens including arsenic, uranium, and nitrates. Many of them are living below the poverty level and can't afford water treatment systems (let alone the "raw water" bottles that some Californians are shelling out big bucks for).