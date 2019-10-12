Scientists Develop Tool To Show How Our Microbiome Changes Over Time

The new tool introduced in the study, called a repressilator, solves exactly this problem. Developed by researchers at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and Harvard Medical School, the repressilator contains three bacterial genes that code for specific repressor proteins, which are linked together into a negative feedback loop. This all gets very complicated very fast, but essentially, when the concentration of one of the repressor proteins becomes low, the protein it was repressing in the feedback looped is expressed, which then blocks the expression of the third protein in the loop. This cycle repeats itself over and over, acting as a tool that measures bacterial growth with single-cell precision.

If you find this difficult to wrap your head around, you're not alone. Just remember that the bacterial genes in the repressilator have been engineered to detect and record changes in the population of bacteria in the microbiome over time with an incredible level of detail. "This repressilator allows us to really probe the intricacies of bacterial behavior in the living gut, not only in both healthy and diseased states, but also spatially and temporally," said corresponding author Pamela Silver, Ph.D. It also means "that we can study the microbiome in a more natural state with minimal disruption," she continued.