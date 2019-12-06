mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Doctors Find A Way To Detect Autism Before Symptoms Appear 

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

Image by @christyhermogenes / Twenty20

December 6, 2019 — 3:06 AM

When dealing with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), early intervention is crucial. Currently, most children with the disorder aren't diagnosed until after the age of 4. Because diagnoses don't occur until parents notice symptoms in their children, they may be missing out on helpful therapies to improve behavior and communication. In addition, assessments for autism are riddled with long waitlists and scarce availability. 

New research has discovered that DNA testing of infants who have older siblings with ASD can detect the disorder before symptoms would appear, which could be extremely beneficial due to the importance of early intervention. 

According to the researchers, there is a specific gene alteration called copy number variations (CNVs), which are linked to ASD. The researchers looked for CNVs in 253 Canadian families, studying infants until age 3. Results showed that the presence of CNV was associated with a high likelihood of a future ADS diagnosis. 

Studies show that families who have a child with ASD are 2 to 8% more likely to have a second child affected by the disorder, so it makes sense that the researchers would get these results. However, this is the first time that scientists are able to properly quantify the predictive elements of CNVs toward an ASD diagnosis. Because of the lack of available direct autism tests, this finding can push people with CNVs to the front of the waiting list, allowing earlier diagnoses.

The researchers plan to conduct further studies looking at gene-related technologies and how ASD can be detected as early as possible with the identification of copy number variations in children's DNA. For now, research on treatment has shown promise, with a recent study on the effectiveness of naturalistic interventions.

As Andrea Libutti, M.D., told us previously, "Yes, autism can be challenging, puzzling, and all-encompassing. But it's actually an invitation to redefine the way you think, act, and live as a parent."

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Christina Coughlin
Christina Coughlin mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-tests-may-be-able-to-detect-autism-before-symptoms-appear

Your article and new folder have been saved!