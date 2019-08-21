mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Is This The Solution To Our Widespread Vitamin D Deficiency Problem?

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”

Image by VeaVea / Stocksy

August 21, 2019 — 9:25 AM

Integrative and functional medicine doctors have been talking about vitamin D deficiency—and its many health consequences, including a weakened immune system and low mood—for years. And now, the rest of the world seems to be catching up—starting with England and Wales.

According to new research from the University of Birmingham, England and Wales have a plan to combat the ever-growing vitamin D deficiency epidemic by adding the vitamin to wheat flour. The research, which was published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, showed that requiring mandatory fortification of vitamin D in wheat flour would prevent 10 million new cases of vitamin D deficiency—and save the country a lot of money down the line. How much money exactly? They estimate around 65 million euro, which is a little over 72 million U.S. dollars.

But is "epidemic" really the right word to use? How big is the vitamin D problem, really? In the U.K., it's estimated that 20% of adults are deficient in this essential vitamin—and some think that number in the U.S. could be as high as 50%. The explanation for this is multifactorial and includes not eating enough vitamin-D-rich foods and sunscreen use and spending too much time indoors, which puts us at risk for deficiency because we're supposed to get the vast majority of our vitamin D from the sun.

If you're wondering why you can't just take a vitamin D supplement, you're not alone. But according to the lead author on the study, Magda Aguiar, Ph.D., from a public health perspective, fortifying commonly eaten foods will be more effective. "While both supplements and fortified foods are important sources of vitamin D for the U.K. population, evidence suggests current U.K. supplementation policies are not working," Aguiar explained.

This is particularly relevant to groups that are already at higher risk for vitamin D deficiency, including people who are obese, have darker skin, or who are 65 or older. As Aguiar said, "We now hope that U.K. policymakers will consider a new national policy to fortify foods such as wheat flour with vitamin D to address this serious health issue. This will lead to significant benefits for the population, particularly the most vulnerable groups."

The good news is that this same policy has worked before. Finland fortified all its breads with vitamin D and lowered the rate of deficiency from 13% to 0.6% of the adult population. So whether you're getting it from the sun, a supplement, or a loaf of bread, here's to fewer vitamin D deficiencies.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-study-suggests-fortifying-bread-with-vitamin-d-to-prevent-deficiencies

Your article and new folder have been saved!