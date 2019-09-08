mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

There's An Unexpected Side Effect Of Wildfires, According To A New Study

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
The Unexpected Risk of Wildfires

Image by Artpilot / iStock

September 8, 2019 — 15:00 PM

While fires are actually a normal part of the forest ecosystem, thanks to dry summers and higher temperatures, this year's wildfire season has been particularly destructive. Fires have burned acres and acres of land on multiple continents; at one point, fires burned in Alaska, Siberia, the Canary Islands, and the Amazon rainforest—all at the same time.

The Amazon fire has been so large, you can even see it from space. And according to new research published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, or PNAS, there's an unexpected side effect of these fires we should be aware of. According to the research, smoke from forest fires can produce aerosol particles and gases that will have serious climate change implications.

A collaboration between scientists in Japan, Arizona, and New York, the research showed that the biomass burning (BB) that occurs during these wildfires can produce emissions that cause major problems for our health as well as for our climate. In fact, BB emissions are expected to increase as a result of climate change, and one type of particle in particular, called tarballs, are of particular importance. Tarballs are microscopic BB particles that make up about 30% of BB aerosol mass, but until now we haven't known about how they form or how they may influence climate change.

This study was able to observe tarballs form in the first hours of a fire, when organic aerosols go through chemical and physical changes due to smoke formation. It also showed that the size, shape, and composition of these particles make them particularly damaging to the climate. "[The findings] will significantly improve assessments of biomass burning impacts on regional and global climate," said one of the professors on the study. In other words, the knowledge gained from this study has taught us how these tarballs are formed and helped us predict how much they'll affect the planet in the future.

In the meantime, we can all do our part to fight wildfires by donating to charities like Amazon Watch and the Rainforest Foundation.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-study-shows-wildfires-produce-particles-with-climate-change-implications

Your article and new folder have been saved!