Answering the question above isn't an easy one. In fact, the health benefits of napping have been a hot debate among scientists for years. Previous research has been inconclusive, and many argue that other studies have failed to consider napping frequency as an important factor.

To remedy this, the study's research team collected data from over 3,000 people—all between 35 and 70 years old—and analyzed the link between napping frequency and average nap duration and the risk of cardiovascular disease. After five years of data collection, the results showed some interesting trends.

First, about 58% of the participants didn't nap at all. Occasional napping (aka, one or two naps a week) was associated with a 48% decreased risk of having a cardiovascular disease event, such as a heart attack or stroke. Frequent nappers (people who took anywhere from three to seven naps a week) tended to be older and male and also appeared to weight more, smoke more often, and have a 67% greater risk for heart disease.