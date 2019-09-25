mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

The Best (And Worst) Ways To Cope With Impostor Syndrome, According To Science

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”

Image by Minamoto Images / Stocksy

September 25, 2019 — 12:00 PM

Oh, impostor syndrome. If you've ever felt like a fraud in a conference room, job interview, or classroom that you absolutely deserved to be in, you've experienced it firsthand. The complex feelings of inadequacy that occur with impostor syndrome are difficult to overcome, but thanks to a new study, we're a few steps closer to understanding why it happens and identifying the best (and worst!) ways to overcome it.

The study took the form of 213 surveys of students in an elite academic program. The results, published in the Journal of Vocational Behavior, showed that about 20% of the students had strong feelings of impostorism. In the interviews, the researchers also asked the students about coping mechanisms, which had varying levels of effectiveness. The most helpful? Seeking social support from someone outside of their immediate environment.

In contrast, reaching for support within their major made the students feel worse. These findings suggest that if you're suffering from impostor syndrome at your job, the worst place to go for support would be your colleagues, and the best place to turn would be your friends or family members (as long as they aren't directly involved in your professional life, that is). As co-author of the study and Brigham Young University professor Jeff Bednar explained, "Those outside the social group seem to be able to help students see the big picture and recalibrate their reference groups.

According to Bednar, this was all about perspective. "After reaching outside their social group for support, students are able to understand themselves more holistically rather than being so focused on what they felt they lacked in just one area," he continued.

The results also showed that video games were an ineffective coping mechanism, along with pretending everything was fine. (No big surprise there.) What did come as a surprise was that the data revealed no connection between impostor syndrome and actual performance, which is something we could all stand to remember the next time we're questioning our performance. As one of the study's other co-authors, Bryan Stewart, explained, "The root of impostorism is thinking that people don't see you as you really are."

On top of reaching out for help outside your immediate environment and social circle, it's also important to normalize feelings of impostorism so they don't feel like a big, dark secret. As Bednar said, "It's important to create cultures where people talk about failure and mistakes."

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-study-reveals-the-best-ways-to-cope-with-impostor-syndrome

Your article and new folder have been saved!