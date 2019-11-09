The researchers selected a group of 11 friends to participate in the study. According to Dylan Wagner, Ph.D., assistant professor at the Ohio State University and co-author of the study, “They were a pretty tight-knit group from the same academic program who all spent time together at the university as well as outside of it.”

Each participant was given a written questionnaire that asked them to rate themselves and their 10 friends on 48 different personality traits, including lonely, sad, trustworthy, clumsy, smart, and nice. In a separate session, participants completed these evaluations while in a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanner.

The results of the study indicated surprisingly similar brain patterns between each person's evaluation of themselves compared with evaluations of their close friends.

We know how important friendships are to our mental health and well-being, but this study emphasizes a new connection between self-esteem and relationships with friends. If you feel good about yourself, you feel good about the people you are surrounded by and will continue to maintain those positive relationships.

According to co-author of the study Robert Chaves, Ph.D., "Each one of your friends gets to see a slightly different side of you. When you put them all together, it is a better approximation of how you see yourself than any one person individually."