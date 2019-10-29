New Study Reveals Exactly How Poor Sleep Hurts Your Gut Health

Considering the fact that one in four Americans will develop insomnia each year, this news is a big deal. As lead author on the study, Jaime Tartar explained, "We know that sleep is pretty much the 'Swiss Army Knife of health." Basically, it helps with everything: "We've all seen the reports that show not getting proper sleep can lead to short term (stress, psychosocial issues) and long-term (cardiovascular disease, cancer) health problems. We know that the deepest stages of sleep is when the brain 'takes out the trash' since the brain and gut communicate with each other. Quality sleep impacts so many other facets of human health," he continued.

Even more, it appears that the link between sleep and microbiome health is a two-way street. As Tartar explained, "Given the strong gut-brain bidirectional communication they likely influence each other." This means that a cycle of poor sleep, poor gut health, worse sleep, deteriorating gut health is possible.

But before you go thinking our sleep quality and guts are all doomed, this bidirectional communication could actually be a positive thing as well. Why? It means that improvements in just one of the two aspects of our health could turn the negative cycle into a positive one, one where better sleep leads to a healthier gut and vice versa.

So where do you start? To start focusing on sleep quality, try one of these supplements for sleep. If you want to start by targeting the gut microbiome, read up on the best and worst foods for your gut—or take mbg's Functional Nutrition Program to become your own gut health expert.