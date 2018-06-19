6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 19, 2018)

In an effort to better understand how obesity works, scientists in Budapest, Hungary, decided to test how obese dogs reacted to different qualities of food. The scientists found that when they presented obese dogs with a low-quality bowl of food, they were more likely to eat it than wait around for a bowl of higher-quality food. While humans are not dogs, this study implies that overweight or obese humans might also prefer an immediate meal over a high-quality one that they have to wait longer for. (Newsweek)