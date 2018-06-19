6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 19, 2018)
1. This new study conducted on dogs could explain a lot about obesity.
In an effort to better understand how obesity works, scientists in Budapest, Hungary, decided to test how obese dogs reacted to different qualities of food. The scientists found that when they presented obese dogs with a low-quality bowl of food, they were more likely to eat it than wait around for a bowl of higher-quality food. While humans are not dogs, this study implies that overweight or obese humans might also prefer an immediate meal over a high-quality one that they have to wait longer for. (Newsweek)
2. Overweight and obese people with knee osteoarthritis can greatly reduce joint pain by losing weight.
According to a new study published in the journal Arthritis Care and Research, overweight and/or obese people can reduce joint pain by up to 25 percent by losing weight. Researchers found more weight loss correlated with both improved joint pain and quality of life. (ABC News)
3. Yet another reason to set that alarm a little earlier.
According to research out of the University of Colorado–Boulder, your sleep pattern could affect your likelihood of developing anxiety and depression. Though more research still needs to be done, a study on 32,470 women of all ages found that those who identified as early risers were slightly less likely to be depressed. (Medical News Today)
4. This man is suing Monsanto.
And he's not the only one. Dewayne Johnson, 46, is the first of thousands of cancer patients using the giant agrochemical company, claiming that their weed killer Roundup gave them non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Because of the severity of his illness, which is terminal, his case will be the first to make it to the courtroom, and the results will set a legal precedent for the many cases that follow. (CNN)
5. Your daily dose of vitamin D might lower your risk of breast cancer.
A recent scientific study says that certain levels of vitamin D may have the ability to lower the risk of breast cancer. While some studies have debated vitamin D's overall efficacy levels in lowering cancer rates or preventing them altogether, researchers at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, concluded that certain levels of vitamin D can significantly lower the risk of breast cancer. (Medical News Today)
6. You're probably not as stressed out as you think (you might just be hungry).
Despite being a really popular excuse to justify irritability and earning an actual entry in the Oxford English Dictionary, "hangry" happens way more often than we realize, a new study suggests. Researchers gauged people's emotions in various tests and found that folks are less likely to lash out and get upset in a stressful situation if they're aware that they're hungry. On the other hand, having an empty stomach—and not realizing it—caused participants to feel more stressed or upset. Another good reason to always keep snacks on hand. (The Conversation)
