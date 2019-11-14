New Study Finds What Really Controls Our Appetite & Makes Us Feel Full

The results of this study allowed researchers to create a more updated map of how the gut works, outlining the way that vagal cell types influence the GI tract, affecting both appetite and hunger. We now know that activating the vagal stretch sensors is a powerful way to block feeding. However, more research needs to be done to figure out what specifically triggers those sensors when we are eating.

Researchers at the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences plan to continue studying the gut, getting closer to understanding what really drives our hunger and thirst. According to Knight, "We like to use unbiased approaches such as in vivo imaging to observe these systems as they naturally operate. This creates the opportunity for serendipity and allows us to discover the 'unknown unknowns'—the things that we didn't know we should be looking for."

With the holidays approaching, there will be plenty of opportunities to overindulge ourselves in food, followed by immediate stress and a need to detox from that tenth slice of pumpkin pie. The stress of the season can affect our health and diet, but it's important to stay mindful, enjoy yourself, and take your time when eating all that food.