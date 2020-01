Robert Ritchie, Ph.D., Sc.D., co-author of the study, says, "The notion of thick being weaker than thin is not unusual, and we have found that happening when studying brittle materials like metal wires. This is actually a statistical thing, which is a bigger piece will have a greater possibility of having a defect. It's a bit surprising to see this in hair as hair is not a brittle material, but we think it's because of the same reason."

Because of this, the team hopes to apply the findings to creating stronger synthetic materials.

"If we can create metals that have a hierarchical structure like that of hair, we could produce very strong materials, which could be used as rescue ropes and for constructions," Yang notes.

And additionally, the findings suggest if you want healthier hair, strength, not thickness, should be your objective. Good news is, there are lots of ways you can strengthen your hair from the inside out.

Everything from the food you eat to the products you use can affect the integrity of your hair's strength. Try these techniques for stimulating growth and protecting your hair to get your locks growing in no time.

And if you've lived your life wishing your hair was thicker, fret no more—it may just be better off.