The study was a collaboration between researchers at the University of California– San Diego, and the University of California–Berkeley. They wanted to compare the hair of different species, collecting samples from bears, horses, boars, capybaras, javelinas, giraffes, elephants, and humans.

They tied strands of the hair samples to a machine, which pulled them until they broke, and observed the thinner hair was actually stronger, requiring more tension to break. This, they found, was due to the way the hair was breaking.

Wen Yang, Ph.D., nanoengineering researcher and first author of the study, says, "We were very surprised by the result [...] Intuitively, we would think thick hair is stronger."

Hair thicker than 200 micrometers breaks in a clean, fine line. Thinner hair, on the other hand, shears.

"Shearing," Yang explains, "is when small zigzag cracks are formed within the material as a result of stress. If a material shears, it means it can withstand greater tension and thus is tougher than a material that experiences a normal fracture."

Because of this, elephants' hair, for example, is half as strong as human hair, even though it's roughly four times thicker.