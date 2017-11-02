mindbodygreen

Want To Live Longer? Here's The Type Of Exercise You Should Be Doing

November 2, 2017 — 9:20 AM

Ever feel like health news is too overwhelming, fast-paced, or hard to decipher? Us too. Here, we filter through the latest in integrative health, wellness trends, and nutrition advice, reporting on the most exciting and meaningful breakthroughs. We’ll tell you exactly what you need to know—and how it might help you become a healthier and happier human.

If you're running, cycling, and walking regularly in an effort to live longer and reduce your risk of disease, you're definitely doing right by your body. But according to new research out of University of Sydney, strength-based workouts may be just as important as aerobic ones.

The study, published in the Journal of Epidemiology, looked at the exercise habits of over 80,000 individuals over time. What they found? People who did strength-based training saw a 23 percent reduction in risk of premature death, and were 31 percent less likely to die of cancer-related death. And for those who don't love the idea of lifting weights regularly, yes, bodyweight exercises count.

"The study shows exercise that promotes muscular strength may be just as important for health as aerobic activities like jogging or cycling," explained lead associate professor Emmanuel Stamatakis. "Many people are intimidated by gyms, the costs or the culture they promote, so it's great to know that anyone can do classic exercises like triceps dips, sit-ups, push-ups or lunges in their own home or local park and potentially reap the same health benefits."

As Stamatakis notes, strength training can come in many forms. So whether you're a HIIT fan or even a yogi, there's a place in the world of strength training for you. As an added bonus, bursts of exercise that typically involve strength training exercises are an effective way to get a good workout in in a short amount of time. It's a win-win.

Want more strength-training tips? Here are five no-equipment HIIT exercises for your strongest arms ever.

