Joint Pain? Here's How Walking (Even Just 5 Minutes!) Can Help

How could this be, you ask? The answer is twofold. First, is the cerebral.

"Exercise engages the endogenous opioid system," says Benedict Kolber, a neuroscientist at Duquesne University. "Our bodies make opioids and use these opioids to decrease pain. There are some circumstances in which your body can produce so much of these natural opioids that you actually get some sense of euphoria."

In other words, when we exercise, we trigger chemical reactions in our bodies that result in reduced pain. Also, as you may know, exercise releases endorphins, which improves our mood and perspective and lessens stress. All of this can make pain feel less painful. Pretty wild, right?

Second, exercising—even walking—can actually reduce physical pain (aka it's not all about your attitude). Any physical activity will work, but walking tends to be the least intimidating and easiest for people to commit to doing regularly.

"We get pain signals that are coming from our hands to our spinal cord and up to our brain," Kolber says, "and then we get these control systems—parts of our brain that seem to be activated in exercise—and that then turns down the pain system."

Though he has seen exercise help loads of people suffering with chronic pain, Kolber decided to take it one step further and conduct his own small-scale study to figure out how much exercise one actually has to do to reap pain-relieving benefits.

His study looked at 40 healthy women over the course of a week and monitored their sensitivity to pain before and after periods of exercise (heat and pressure were used to elicit pain). The participants were prescribed 30 minutes of brisk treadmill walking; some did that three times a week, others five or even 10 times. He found that individuals who walked five or more times each week experienced 60% less pain than they reported pre-exercise. Not bad for a walk that takes less time than a TV episode.