Study Finds Your Stress Levels Can Determine The Sex Of Your Baby

We know by now that our stress levels can take a physical toll on our bodies. From wreaking havoc on our immune systems, to compromising our gut health, to even raising blood sugar, chronic stress can have powerful physical consequences.

Now, a new study published in PNAS shows how stress leads to perhaps one of the biggest physical outcomes of all: High levels of stress may even influence the sex of a woman's future child.

Effects of stress have already been studied in terms of pregnancy—stress has been associated with an increased risk of premature birth and higher rates of physical and mental disorders, according to researchers. Although finding out whether you're having a girl or boy isn't necessarily a health concern, it's fascinating how mental health can affect such physical factors like a baby’s sex.

In order to determine how maternal stress levels could possibly affect gender, the scientists analyzed different indicators of stress from a series of questionnaires, diaries, and daily physical assessments of 187 healthy pregnant women. They found that 17% of the women were psychologically stressed, characterized by high levels of depression and anxiety. Another 16% of women were physically stressed, as they had higher daily blood pressure and greater caloric intake. This group of women that were either psychologically or physically stressed (a group of 33%, if you've done the mental math) ended up giving birth to more girls than boys.

After these results, the scientists proposed that pregnant women who experience physical or psychological stress might be less likely to have a baby boy.