An Only Child Is More Likely To Be Obese, Study Finds

The results? Only children appeared to have fewer healthy family eating practices, beverage choices, and a lower total score on the Healthy Eating Index on both weekdays and weekends.

What's interesting is that not only were the singletons themselves found to be more obese, but their mothers tended to be obese as well. The researchers found that a mother's BMI had a stronger connection to their child's BMI than only child status. Meaning, even if a child had multiple siblings, if their mother was obese, they could face a higher risk of the disease.

There are a number of reasons only children face obesity more than children with siblings. Lead author Chelsea L. Kracht, Ph.D., believes families with multiple children require planning and more organized meals. "With multiple children you're scheduling a little bit more of your meals. So we're going to have more at-home meals. We're probably going to have less fast food," she suggests.

On the other hand, the American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Obesity chair Natalie Muth, M.D., suggests that singletons might be exposed to more food with fewer opportunities for activity. "Perhaps there is more food to go around. Or that they are less active because they don't have a live-in peer to play with them. Or maybe there is a biological factor at play," she told CNN. "It is hard to say for sure, but this is the question that researchers are trying to figure out."

The study does have some limitations we should acknowledge: It has a rather small sample size, and it didn't take fathers' eating habits into account. Although they couldn't speak to the impact fathers' diets have on children's obesity rates, the researchers did find that only children were more obese whether their mothers were married or not.