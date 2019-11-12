Hiccups May Play A Crucial Role In Brain Development, New Study Finds

Hiccups: We all have them, and we all (most likely) find them irritating. While most people associate these uncomfortable reflexes with digestive issues or acid reflux, there may be another reason hiccups exist—and a good one at that.

A new study in the journal Clinical Neurophysiology took brain scans of newborn infants and found hiccups might have a perfectly functional reason: They could be crucial for the development of newborn brains.

"The reasons for why we hiccup are not entirely clear, but there may be a developmental reason, given that foetuses and newborn babies hiccup so frequently," researcher on the study Kimberley Whitehead says.

Whitehead's theory doesn't go unwarranted: Hiccups begin in the womb as early as nine weeks (one of the earliest patterns of womb activity), and preterm babies spend 1% of their time hiccuping (around 15 minutes a day). Given these details, it makes sense that hiccups would be significant for brain development.