Unwanted side effects of medications can be a struggle. What's worse is having to decide if the benefits of your medication and treatment of your illness outweigh the side effects, especially when that reaction could make you vulnerable to a whole new disease.

Glucocorticoids (GCs), a class of steroid hormones used to treat inflammation, are most commonly used to treat arthritis, asthma, and colitis. They also currently stand as one of the most prescribed drugs worldwide with more than 600,000 patients in the U.K. and over 2.5 million patients in the U.S. exposed to the medication.

Previous research has shown us that the long-term effects of GCs include a risk of type 2 diabetes and weight gain and has even led to the term "steroid-induced diabetes." New research tells us, however, that just one week of treatment on this medication can increase a patient's risk.