mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

New Study Explains Why Ginseng Can Help You Lose Weight

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.

Image by Sophia Hsin / Stocksy

December 2, 2019 — 11:03 AM

Ginseng is a popular adaptogen, valued for its medical applications and studied extensively. One of its most popular applications is in the world of weight loss, and a new study has added to science's understanding of how this herb works.

What did the researchers find?

The study, published recently in the journal Gut, set out to consider the impact of ginseng on gut microbiota. Researchers considered the process by which ginseng helps with weight loss, looking to find out what about the herb mediates weight. They were able to isolate how ginseng aids in weight loss, as well as discover the mechanisms that make it work.

The study indicated that the products of ginseng can induce the production of bacterium that change how the body burns fat. They found that the microbiota influenced by ginseng play an important role in metabolism, which offers promise for the development of treatments to manage weight. The researchers think there's an opportunity for this knowledge to be specifically applied to probiotics for weight management and anti-obesity benefits.

Article continues below

Why does it matter, and what's next for research?

Ginseng has been related to weight loss before, but knowing why and how means there may be more effective ways to boost metabolism and help combat obesity. It's the first proof that the bacterium activated by extracts from ginseng can be harnessed to manipulate the way the body burns fat.

Researchers will continue to consider the ways that this compound can be applied to treat obesity and metabolic syndrome. The risks of being overweight and obese include many of the most predominant health concerns in America right now, like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

The benefits of ginseng expand past weight control: It's one of our favorites for helping with PMS and period pain, providing a natural energy boost, and lowering levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-study-explains-why-ginseng-can-help-you-lose-weight

Your article and new folder have been saved!