New Study Explains Why Ginseng Can Help You Lose Weight

The study, published recently in the journal Gut, set out to consider the impact of ginseng on gut microbiota. Researchers considered the process by which ginseng helps with weight loss, looking to find out what about the herb mediates weight. They were able to isolate how ginseng aids in weight loss, as well as discover the mechanisms that make it work.

The study indicated that the products of ginseng can induce the production of bacterium that change how the body burns fat. They found that the microbiota influenced by ginseng play an important role in metabolism, which offers promise for the development of treatments to manage weight. The researchers think there's an opportunity for this knowledge to be specifically applied to probiotics for weight management and anti-obesity benefits.