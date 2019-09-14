The results showed that using social media for any amount of time was associated with a greater risk of internalizing problems and symptoms of both internalizing and externalizing issues. Interestingly, though, the participants who spent at least three hours a day on social media had the greatest risk of reporting internalizing problems.

So is three the magic number for hours of social media use? There's still a lot more to learn about the complex relationship between mental health and social media, but it's helpful to have a number to work with. As Kira Riehm, MSc, one of the study's lead authors, explained, "Many existing studies have found a link between digital or social media use and adolescent health, but few look at this association across time."

These results also suggest that the impact on social media is pretty quick to develop. "Our study shows that teens who report high levels of time spent on social media are more likely to report internalizing problems a year later," explained Riehm. It's important to note that this study doesn't prove that social media actually causes mental health problems, but as Riehm said, "We do think that less time on social media may be better for teens' health."

And it's not just teens who should be limiting their screen time, either. Here's proof that social media causes depression—plus some advice on how to set boundaries with your phone.