Can This Vitamin Deficiency Make Dementia Worse? 

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that we all need to have to maintain optimal health. Vitamin D is found in certain foods, like fatty fish, cheese, and egg yolks, but we mostly get it from the sun, which triggers vitamin D production in our body.

Deficiencies in this essential vitamin are pretty common; in fact, according to a 2011 study, as many as 41.6% percent of us aren't getting adequate amounts of vitamin D. Many integrative and functional medicine doctors recommend a supplement to almost all of their patients, especially those who spend a lot of time indoors, live in colder climates, and have darker skin.

Vitamin D plays many important roles in our health, including maintaining the integrity of our bones, modulating cell growth, reducing inflammation, supporting the immune system, and promoting calcium absorption. In other words, it's really, really important to our overall health. And as we can see from this study, it appears to be important when it comes to Parkinson's disease, too.