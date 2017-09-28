mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

New Research Suggests Ayahuasca Could Help Treat Eating Disorders

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
New Research Suggests Ayahuasca Could Help Treat Eating Disorders

September 28, 2017 — 9:18 AM

Earlier this month, the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs published a small-scale study in which 16 people who had eating disorders—anorexia and bulimia—and the effect ceremonial drug ayahuasca had on their healing process. Fourteen of 16 said they were "better able to regulate their emotional state," a huge win in this typically treatment-resistant mental health disease.

"I really just experienced my body as a gift," one participant in this study said. "It was...I felt that it was malnourished. I could sense that; I could sense that I was not honoring the gift."

Ayahuasca typically facilitates an out-of-body experience that the user has little control over, which is guided by a shaman or someone who has experienced the drug many times. Of course, this study has limitations—ayahuasca is currently illegal in North America, for example. But Dr. Adèle Lafrance, who has a background in treating eating disorders and co-authored this study, told PsyPost, "The ceremonial use of ayahuasca—under the right circumstances and with the right kind of preparation and aftercare—shows promise as a potential adjunct to treatment for eating disorders."

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Home

How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine

Abby Moore
How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine
Beauty

Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin

Jamie Schneider
Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Lissa Rankin, M.D.
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Functional Food

Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier

Brian Pizzitola
Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier
Beauty

Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs

Andrea Jordan
Algae May Be The Glow-Inducing, Pore-Clearing Ingredient Your Skin Needs
Recipes

Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes

Abby Moore
Sad At-Home Lunches, Begone With These 7 Easy & Tasty Recipes
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout
Personal Growth

How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home
Meditation

Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How

Kaia Roman
Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How
Functional Food

The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad

Abby Moore
The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad
Integrative Health

It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress

Kristin Hickey
It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress
Recipes

Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes

Amanda Torres, M.S.
Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-research-suggests-ayahuasca-could-help-treat-eating-disorders

Your article and new folder have been saved!