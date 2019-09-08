Could 'Tiny Fat Bubbles' Be The Key To Solving Autoimmune Disease? 

This immune system reboot also involved T-cells, which are the cells in the immune system that distinguish between outside invaders and the body's own tissues. When T-cells go rogue because of chronic inflammation, the body starts attacking its own tissue, and autoimmune disease ensues. This study demonstrated that this type of therapy could re-regulate immune T-cells so they started functioning correctly again—regardless of the chronic inflammation that might have been occurring.

As Thomas explained, "This study shows in mice that antigen-specific immunotherapy can be used to treat existing inflammatory autoimmune diseases, as well as to prevent future disease." And that's a big deal, considering the fact that autoimmune diseases are extremely common, affecting more than 23.5 million Americans—and are one of the most common causes of disability.

We still have to wait for these therapies to be tested in humans, so for now we can work to prevent autoimmune disease by avoiding these 12 common triggers and eating an anti-inflammatory diet, which means avoiding foods like sugar, unhealthy fats, and dairy.