mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Could 'Tiny Fat Bubbles' Be The Key To Solving Autoimmune Disease? 

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
Could Tiny Fat Bubbles Be the Key to Solving Autoimmune Disease

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

September 8, 2019 — 13:00 PM

There are more than 100 different autoimmune diseases—which include anything from Hashimoto's and rheumatoid arthritis to psoriasis. Unfortunately, the existing treatments for this group of illnesses, which are characterized by an immune system that has gone haywire and started attacking the body's own tissues, leave a lot to be desired.

The good news is that researchers are working day and night to develop new, better treatments. And in the case of a new study published in JCI Insight, they may have found one.

A new way to treat autoimmune disease.

"People with these diseases currently require daily medications to modify or suppress their immune system," explained Ranjeny Thomas, professor at the University of Queensland, where the study was performed. According to her, a better strategy would be to use precision medicine to "re-regulate the specific part of the immune response that has gone wrong." In other words, reboot the immune system just like you would a piece of technology that's not working properly.

In this study, they aimed to do exactly that in mice with inflammatory arthritis or vasculitis, two types of autoimmune diseases. The researchers found specific cells to target, called dendritic cells, that act as important messengers in the immune system. To reset the system, the team created tiny fat bubbles, also known as liposomes, that would be absorbed by dendritic cells and restore immune function. According to Thomas, "These fat bubbles held the key to rebooting the immune system and calming the disease process."

Article continues below

What resetting the immune system really means.

This immune system reboot also involved T-cells, which are the cells in the immune system that distinguish between outside invaders and the body's own tissues. When T-cells go rogue because of chronic inflammation, the body starts attacking its own tissue, and autoimmune disease ensues. This study demonstrated that this type of therapy could re-regulate immune T-cells so they started functioning correctly again—regardless of the chronic inflammation that might have been occurring.

As Thomas explained, "This study shows in mice that antigen-specific immunotherapy can be used to treat existing inflammatory autoimmune diseases, as well as to prevent future disease." And that's a big deal, considering the fact that autoimmune diseases are extremely common, affecting more than 23.5 million Americans—and are one of the most common causes of disability.

We still have to wait for these therapies to be tested in humans, so for now we can work to prevent autoimmune disease by avoiding these 12 common triggers and eating an anti-inflammatory diet, which means avoiding foods like sugar, unhealthy fats, and dairy.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Dr. Amy Shah
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-research-shows-tiny-fat-bubbles-prevent-and-treat-autoimmune-disease

Your article and new folder have been saved!