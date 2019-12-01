The next step for the research was to look at how the brain responded to fear in relation to the subjects' dreams.

After a week of recording their dreams, participants were shown negative and neutral pictures while inside an MRI machine.

"We found that the longer someone had felt fear in their dreams, the less the insula, cingulate and amygdala were activated when the same person looked at the negative pictures,” says Virginie Sterpenich, a researcher in the Department of Basic Neurosciences at UNIGE. "In addition, the activity in the medial prefrontal cortex, which is known to inhibit the amygdala in the event of fear, increased in proportion to the number of frightening dreams!"

These findings suggest that dreaming actually prepped the subjects for real-life stress, and the worse their dreams, the better their brain handled fear while awake.

"Dreams may be considered,” Perogamvros notes, “as a real training for our future reactions and may potentially prepare us to face real life dangers.”

Now, researcher are looking into the possibility of dream therapy for treating anxiety disorders. While the findings are still fresh, they're promising enough that the team is continuing to study emotions as they relate to dreams, and how sleep and dreaming affects anxiety.